Joe Bader
Joe Bader, age 47. Beloved husband of Michelle (nee Schoenmeyer) for 14 years; devoted father of Aaron and Daniel; cherished son of Richard and Carol Bader; dear grandson of Rosemary Bader; loving brother of Sara Kowal (Chris); caring son-in-law of Pam Hansen (Doug), and Gene Schoenmeyer; brother-in-law of Erica Roth (Bob), and Michael; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Joseph Bader Fund at any Key Bank.
Joe was a manager in Category Management for GoJo Industries, and former analyst at American Greetings. He is a 1990 graduate and National Merit Scholar from Toledo Central Catholic. He then went on to Bowling Green State University, where he joined the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. As a movie enthusiast he wrote for the Film Slate Magazine, but especially loved coaching his boys at basketball. Funeral services 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Woodvale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-8 p.m., with the Holy Rosary at 7:45 p.m., at the A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights (West of I-71).
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019