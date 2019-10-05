|
Joe C. Grady
Joe C. Grady, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 3, 2019. Joe was born in Evans, West Virginia, March 14, 1929, to Fred and Verda (Dixon) Grady and made his home in Northwest Ohio for over 70 years. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 28, 1952, he married the love of his life Joyce Higley in Martin Luther Lutheran Church where he was a longtime member. He worked with Sun Oil Refinery for 36 years, retiring in 1989. Joe was an avid golfer, bowler, and took great pride in his flower and vegetable gardens.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Janet (Fred) Roberts, Karen Shingledecker, and Kathy (Ron) Facer; grandchildren, Kristina (Christopher) Newman, Kelly (Jack) Braden, Billie Jo Roberts, Michael (Sarah) Shingledecker, Rebecca (Matthew) Philpott, Kimberly Facer, Jill (Dustin) Kirk, and Danny Facer; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Kendall, and Mason Braden, Laney and Connor Newman, Raelynn Shingledecker, and Tenley Philpott. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; son-in-law, Steve Shingledecker; 2 brothers and a sister.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 12:00 pm – 6:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Martin Luther Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 5, 2019