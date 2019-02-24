Services A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. 18149 Bagley Road Middleburg Heights , OH 44130 440-260-8800 Resources More Obituaries for Joe Crea Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joe Crea

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Joe Crea, The Blade's food editor for 3½ years during the mid-to-late 1990s, died Friday at University Hospital in Cleveland. He was 68.



A resident of Parma, Ohio after becoming food editor at The Plain Dealer newspaper of Cleveland, Mr. Crea succumbed to complications from cancer that had been diagnosed in 2016, said his wife, Gretchen Crea.



Mr. Crea came to Toledo in early 1995 after having written about food for the Orange County Register in southern California for about eight years and for newspapers in Florida for six years before that.



"He was an outstanding food journalist. He just had a great flair for food writing," said Mary Alice Powell, whom he succeeded as The Blade's food editor and who had recruited him for the job.



In an essay he wrote to introduce himself to The Blade's readers, Mr. Crea said a chance meeting with James Beard and Julia Child had steered him toward journalism after he initially pursued a career in cooking.



"I'm endlessly curious about learning how others eat and how families make ends meet, entertain, dine, and make fun, hobbies, and livings with food," he wrote. "Fact is, I'll taste most anything -- assuming it's no longer moving -- but I also deeply respect vegetarianism and the healthful, responsible lifestyle it engenders."



Mrs. Crea said her husband could be just as happy, though, chowing down on tomato soup and toasted cheese as he was eating gourmet fare.



"He knew a lot of celebrities, but he was just an average guy," she said, noting his blue-collar upbringing as the oldest of a Teamster dock worker's three sons.



"His mother and his aunts were all great cooks, and family was always important to him," Mrs. Crea said.



Born Feb. 25, 1950 to Nunzio and Josephine Crea, he grew up in the Cleveland area and then graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt.



Mrs. Crea said she first met her future husband when he was a sous-chef at a Cleveland-area country club and she worked in a grocery where he bought supplies, but they did not begin dating until later, after a teaching colleague fixed her up with him. A long-distance courtship ensued until they married just before the start of his work in California.



Mrs. Crea said Waterville, where the couple and their son Spencer, then 2, moved when he took The Blade job, "was a good place to be in a good time in our life," recalling in particular the informal cookouts they often had with neighbors.



"We developed some lifelong friendships in our part of Waterville," she said.



Along with writing for The Blade's weekly food page, Mr. Crea was part of a four-reporter team that worked on a nationally award-winning series, "Who's Watching the Kitchen?" published in late 1995 that exposed widespread problems with Toledo's restaurant inspection unit. His work in California also was honored by the Association of Food Journalists.



Mr. Crea loved writing about food, his wife said, because "food brought people together, food was a celebration no matter how big or small the meal."



When not cooking or writing, she said, he enjoyed reading, travel, and gardening.



Along with his wife, Gretchen Crea, Mr. Crea is survived by his son, Spencer Crea, and brothers, James and Anthony Crea.



The family will receive visitors Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. at the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, Middleburg Heights, Ohio. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Parma.



This is a news story by David Patch. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6094. Published in The Blade on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries