Mr. Joe D. Toyer
Joe D. Toyer, 71, was born July 18, 1948 and departed this life Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born to the union of the late Abraham and Maggie Toyer. He served in the United States Army, then went on to work for Powertrain Toledo, OH and retired after 30 years. He served God and was a faithful member of Indiana Ave. Missionary Baptist Church.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, Abraham Jr., and John. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Annie; daughter, Sonya (Phillip); son, Joe; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 5 sisters, Ethel Rose, Gloria, Diane, Elaine and Debra; mother-in-law, Bessie; brother-in-law, Arthur; 2 aunts. Rosa and Ethel; 2 uncles, Tim and Cad (Audrey) and a host of loving relatives, friends and extended family. Special thanks to all physicians, nurses and medical facilities.
A Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Indiana Avenue M. B. Church, 640 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Reverend Dr. John E. Roberts, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019