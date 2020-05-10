Mr. Joe Dean MartinJoe Dean Martin, born September 13, 1942, in Tuscaloosa, AL to Mary Alice (Madison) Clark and Henry Martin. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Toledo Hospital.Joe Dean moved to Monroe, Mi at the age of 5. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1960. After graduation he served as private first class in the US Air Force.Joe Dean, worked for Ford Motor Company and also worked for Detroit Edison and retired in 1996. Joe was a passionate women's softball coach in Toledo and Monroe for over 35 years.Joe Dean was proceeded in death by his parents, stepfather Irvin Clark, 2 sisters, Louise Martin and Deloris Brown and 1 brother Jim Martin.Joe Dean is survived by his wife, Retha D. Martin; 7 children, Sheral L. Dorsey, Myron C. (Kim) Bell, Valencia R. (James) Anderson, Reginald (Candice) Allen, Montrice A. (Terri) Martin, Fonsa C. Bell, and Antione Martin; 17 grand-children and 11 great-grand-children.Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, preceded by a 9:00-10:00 a.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Services will be streamed on the C. Brown Funeral Home website.