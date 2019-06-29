Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Lewis Floyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Lewis Floyd Obituary
MR. JOE LEWIS FLOYD

Mr. Floyd, 47, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Toledo Hospital. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School.

He is survived by, father, Emory Floyd; sisters, Nancy (William) Davis, Christine (Eddie) King, Geraldine Floyd and Mary (John) Giles; brothers, Kenny (Pamela) Knox, Bradford Knox and Amos L. Floyd.

Funeral Services will be 11 AM Monday, July 1, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 AM Family Hour/ Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now