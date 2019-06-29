|
MR. JOE LEWIS FLOYD
Mr. Floyd, 47, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Toledo Hospital. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School.
He is survived by, father, Emory Floyd; sisters, Nancy (William) Davis, Christine (Eddie) King, Geraldine Floyd and Mary (John) Giles; brothers, Kenny (Pamela) Knox, Bradford Knox and Amos L. Floyd.
Funeral Services will be 11 AM Monday, July 1, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 AM Family Hour/ Wake.
Published in The Blade on June 29, 2019