Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Sarkisian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe R. Sarkisian


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe R. Sarkisian Obituary
Joe R. Sarkisian

Joe R. Sarkisian, 95, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Saturday afternoon, July 6, 2019.

Mr. Sarkisian was born November 21, 1923, in New Kensington, PA., the son of Vartan and Marian (Veralian) Sarkisian. He graduated in 1943 from Macomber Vocational High School in Toledo.

Joe worked for Jeep Corporation for almost his entire career (1951 – 1987), before ending it as the Superintendent of the Tool and Die Shop at Jeep in Toledo. After "retirement" he worked as a Tool and Die consultant for Chrysler out of Detroit until 2000. During his career as a consultant he traveled the world visiting France, Spain, and China to name a few.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling and a spirited game of Pinochle. He was one hell of a story teller. Entire family gatherings could be spent listening to tales of his Armenian heritage and days gone by. Most of all, Joe was a big family man and loved spending time with his family and 15 grandchildren. He was always there if someone needed help.

Joe's beloved wife of 71 years, Garnet (Shabnow) Sarkisian, whom he married June 1, 1948, survives him and resides at Waterford of Perrysburg.

Also surviving him are his children, Karen Lee Palka and Joseph Lee Sarkisian; his sister Helen Hilfinger; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, July 11th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12th, in the mortuary, at 11 a.m. Interment Swanton Cemetery. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now