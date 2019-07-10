Joe R. Sarkisian



Joe R. Sarkisian, 95, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Saturday afternoon, July 6, 2019.



Mr. Sarkisian was born November 21, 1923, in New Kensington, PA., the son of Vartan and Marian (Veralian) Sarkisian. He graduated in 1943 from Macomber Vocational High School in Toledo.



Joe worked for Jeep Corporation for almost his entire career (1951 – 1987), before ending it as the Superintendent of the Tool and Die Shop at Jeep in Toledo. After "retirement" he worked as a Tool and Die consultant for Chrysler out of Detroit until 2000. During his career as a consultant he traveled the world visiting France, Spain, and China to name a few.



He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling and a spirited game of Pinochle. He was one hell of a story teller. Entire family gatherings could be spent listening to tales of his Armenian heritage and days gone by. Most of all, Joe was a big family man and loved spending time with his family and 15 grandchildren. He was always there if someone needed help.



Joe's beloved wife of 71 years, Garnet (Shabnow) Sarkisian, whom he married June 1, 1948, survives him and resides at Waterford of Perrysburg.



Also surviving him are his children, Karen Lee Palka and Joseph Lee Sarkisian; his sister Helen Hilfinger; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, July 11th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12th, in the mortuary, at 11 a.m. Interment Swanton Cemetery. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019