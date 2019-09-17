Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Christian Reformed Church
600 Apache Drive
Fremont, OH
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Perrysburg, OH
Joel William "Bill" Chapman


1941 - 2019
Joel William "Bill" Chapman Obituary
Joel William "Bill" Chapman

Mr. Joel William "Bill" Chapman, age 78 of Newaygo (Emerald Lake), MI. went to be with his Lord & Savior suddenly on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Joel S. & Ellen E. (Uthoff) Chapman. Joel graduated in 1959 from Perrysburg High School in Ohio, and then went to Purdue University where he received his BSCE in 1964 and his MSIA in 1970. He had been active in the Boy Scouts and was awarded Eagle Scout. During high school and college he worked summers at Camp Miakonda in Sylvania, Ohio where he was part of the aquatics staff. After completion of his Bachelor's Degree, he joined the Peace Corps and served in Tanzania, Africa from 1964 to 1965. Joel was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era, where he served in the Philippines. On February 18, 1966 he married the former Janet Palmer.

He worked in commercial construction management in San Francisco, Los Angeles, the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Portland, Oregon, & then Austin, Texas, where he retired. After his retirement, Joel & Janet moved to Newaygo, Michigan where they had vacationed for many years. He enjoyed water sports, especially canoeing, and he enjoyed singing in church choirs over the years. He was a member of Bethel Reformed Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Fremont, MI.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Chapman of Newaygo (Emerald Lake); by his daughter, Andrea (Brian) McDonald of Texas; by his brother, Gary (Karen) Chapman of Perrysburg, Ohio; nephews & nieces: David (Jen) Chapman, Andrew (Laura) Chapman, Dana (JJ) Mathews; great nephew & niece, Ben & Lucy Chapman; and by his brother-in-law, Jim (Kit) Palmer of Florence, Kentucky (Sylvan Lake). Joel was preceded in death by his parents, and by his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Dick & Midge Palmer.

Friends will be received Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Joel's Bethel Reformed Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 203 E. Main Street, Fremont, MI. 49412. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
