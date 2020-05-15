Joel William "Big Monday" Monday
1973 - 2020
Joel William "Big Monday" Monday

Joel William "Big Monday" Monday, age 47, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1973, in Detroit, MI, to Leon and Constance (Berg) Monday. Joel was a graduate of Whitmer High School, Class of '91, and received his Associate Degree from The University of Toledo. His places of employment included Estes Express Lines and Batanian Tree Service, but his true passions were bodybuilding, nutrition and fitness. Joel was well known at the Iron Works Gym and helped many people over the years as a life coach and personal trainer. A caring person with a big heart, he was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Joel is survived by his wife of 22 years, Deanna (Dowling) Monday; parents, Leon and Constance; brothers, Daniel (Madeline) and Nicholas (Dani) Monday; 6 nephews and nieces; and "fur-baby", Bubba.

Visitation with social distancing will be Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Road. The immediate family will gather for the funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. The service will also be livestreamed at 11 a.m. and may be viewed by visiting Joel's obituary on our website.

Memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association. Condolences and memories can be shared with Joel's family at

www.sujkowski.com


Published in The Blade from May 15 to May 19, 2020.
