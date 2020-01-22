|
Joesph Szymczak Jr.
Joseph Szymczak Jr. passed away on January 15, 2020, at Kobacker House in Columbus, OH. Born in Toledo on September 10, 1947, to Rita and Joseph Szymczak Sr., he lived most of his adult life in Bowling Green, OH. He is survived by wife, Deborah; and sons, Joseph and Anthony. A memorial service will be held on January 24, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Elmwood High School Community Auditorium, 7650 Jerry City Rd., Bloomdale, OH. 44817. A celebration of Joe's life will be held from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Simpson building, 1291 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, OH. 43402.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020