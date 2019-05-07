Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren AME Church
915 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Warren AME Church
915 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Joetta Davis McNeal


Joetta Davis McNeal Obituary
Joetta (McNeal) Davis 1943-2019

Rev. Joetta Davis, age 76, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Joetta was born to John and Theola McNeal on April 22, 1943 and graduated from Whitney high School in 1961. She studied at the University of Toledo, Lourdes College and the North Ohio Ministerial Institute of Cleveland.

On April 24, 1961, she married Samuel Davis, Jr. They have 3 adult children, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Rev. Davis is a retired Banking Officer/Branch Manager (Ohio Citizens Bank) and retired RSA Agent (Avis/Budget Car Rental Group). Rev. Joetta Davis is the Associate Minister of Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church. The Senior Pastor is Rev. Dr. Otis J. Gordon, Jr.

Joetta is survived by her loving husband, Samuel Davis, Jr.; her children, Christopher D. Davis, Gregory (Reo) Davis and Leslie Davis-Paige; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 4 siblings, Edward McNeal, LaVonda Kizer, Melvin McNeal and Theopolis McNeal; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, Theresa and Hazel.

She was preceded in death by her father, John McNeal; mother, Theola McNeal and sister, Loretta McNeal.

Visitation for family and friends will be at The House of Day Funeral Services, Inc. 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 pm.

Wake and funeral services will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Warren AME Church at 915 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43604. Wake from 11:00 am until the services at noon.

Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019
