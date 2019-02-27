Resources More Obituaries for Joey Lengel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joey Lynne (Idzkowski) Lengel

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Joey Lynne Lengel, a longtime Toledo elementary school teacher who was a community volunteer, died Jan. 22 at a rehabilitation facility in Columbus. She was 73.



She had pulmonary fibrosis, her son, Tony Lengel, said.



Ms. Lengel retired about 2002 after more than 30 years of teaching at Toledo's public and parochial schools, with her longest tenures at Sacred Heart Elementary School and Navarre Elementary School.



Over the years, she had also volunteered for the area Catholic parishes that she belonged to, most recently for the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Parish.



She was an associate of the Sisters of Notre Dame, of which she was very proud, Mr. Lengel said.



"She was a disciplinarian. However, she was very kind and caring toward her students. She also had patience and perseverance. [And] she really cared about their education," Mr. Lengel said, adding that she wanted to become a teacher "from a very early age."



Ms. Lengel was born Feb. 7, 1945 in Toledo to Vicki and Stanley Idzkowski.



In 1963, she graduated from Waite High School and later that year went to the University of Toledo, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in education.



In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, and painting with watercolors and acrylics, predominantly scenery.



Ms. Lengel was also an animal lover, and donated to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Toledo Zoo, and the Toledo Humane Society.



She was a member of the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Parish, Toledo, where she was involved in Bible study and craft activities.



"She was very human. She was very friendly. She was very warm. She was a great lady. She will be certainly missed," said Paul Mlynek, a friend and a fellow volunteer, adding that even when she got sick, she was very helpful.



Surviving are her sister, Jeannine Howe; daughter, Andrea Noonan; son, Tony Lengel; and three granddaughters.



A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. May 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 Oswald St., where the family will start receiving friends at 10 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to Helping Hands of St Louis, Toledo, or Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Toledo. Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries