|
|
John "Andy" A. Cutcher
John "Andy" A. Cutcher, age 39, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1980, to Glenn and Sylvia Cutcher in Toledo, Ohio.
Andy was an avid Michigan State sports fan. He loved going to football games since his youth and tailgates with family and friends. Andy also enjoyed doting on his young nephew, Charlie, and saw him frequently. He had a strong connection with animals, especially family pets. Andy graduated from Central Catholic High School, class of '98 and attended Owens Community College. He was employed at FedEx for over a decade.
Left to cherish Andy's memory is his mother, Sylvia Cutcher; sisters, Marianne (Randy) Takacs and Betsy Vanderstelt; niece and nephews, Mary Rose (Josh) Gajewski, Jeremiah Takacs and Charlie Vanderstelt.
Preceding Andy in death was his father, Glenn Cutcher.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to The Cherry Street Mission.
A graveside service will be held for Andy on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted with Newcomer Funeral Home. To share memories and condolences with Andy's family please visit our website at:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019