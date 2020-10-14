John A. Donofrio
John A. Donofrio 74 of Sylvania Township, formerly of Ottawa Hills, passed away peacefully in the care of ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence on Sunday, October 11, 2020 after his battle with Heart Failure. He was the son of John M. and Virginia F. Donofrio, graduated from Lady Field Grade school in 1960. Attended Central Catholic High School, graduated in 1964. He then attended St. Leo University in Tampa Florida and graduated in 1969 with a B. A. Degree in Business. While attending St. Leo College, John was an active member of Sigma Beta Fraternity and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member. When in high school he worked at Craft Master, the family business, the Paint By Number business in the printing department. After graduating from college, John worked at Sheller Globe in the logistics Dept. for two years. After leaving Sheller Globe, John went to work for the family Real Estate business in the early 1970's. He was Manager of Greenwood Mall at Lewis and Alexis. After the family sold Greenwood Mall to Sam Zell of Chicago in 1974, he went to the family business of Dismat Corporation and became President and Sole Owner of Dismat Corporation, Manufacturer of McKay's Soup and Seasoning. He was active in Dismat until his death. In high school he was active in Junior Achievement. In grade school he was active in Boy Scouts of America. Later in life John became very active and supportive of the Toledo Animal Shelter on Wyman Rd. While he was connected with the shelter, John adopted 2 rescue dogs, Sophia a Basset Beagle mix and Mario a Shih Tzu mix. While an active supporter of the Toledo Animal Shelter, he became close friends with the active president, the deseased Barney Stickles for many years, he also created a close friendship with Nancy Ligibel and Jackie Rousseau-Warner. He had many parties at his house for his friends and also his 4 legged kids. One of his many parties was a 3rd year adoption for Sophia the basset, which included a 3 piece jazz band and Lorie LeFevre singing. This event was catered by Ida's catering. John being of Italian descent, was active in The Toledo Opera. While active in the Opera, he enjoyed working with his good friends, Diane Rusk and Suzanne Rorick. John was always willing to help out at the Animal Shelter and Opera as well as give to his alma mater St. Leo University, in which he created a scholarship in his name.
John is survived by his sister, Joanne Vick; brother-in-law, Joseph Bartholomy; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, Administrative Assistant and Special Friend, Tracy Domanski. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Monica Ammons, brother-in-law, James Vick and niece, Janice Vick.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. where a service will be held on Friday, October16 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Martin Billmeir officiating followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current health crisis, the services will be live steamed. To view the services, go to our website, click on obituaries/Toledo then go to John's profile and click on his tribute wall. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.