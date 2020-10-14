(News story) John A. Donofrio, the owner of a family-founded maker of soup and seasoning powder, the last in a stable of family businesses that included Craft Master, the paint-by-number company, died Oct. 11 in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 74.
He had congestive heart failure. Still, he came in daily until April to his office at Dismat Corp. in South Toledo and worked afterward from his Sylvania Township home, said Tracy Domanski, the office manager.
"I brought everything to him, and he still did the decision making," Mrs. Domanski said. "He loved it. It was a piece of his dad he never wanted to let go of."
The firm makes McKay's instant broth and seasoning that, although available in "beef style" and "chicken style," contain no animal byproducts, with ingredients that are gluten free and not genetically modified and are gluten free.
"The Donofrios were ahead of their time," Mrs. Domanski said.
The firm sells to distributors, which in turn supply the products to such institutional users as schools and prisons. But McKay's products also are available on some grocery shelves.
It was founded in the mid-1940s by his father, John, and uncles as an outgrowth of their McKay-Davis Chemical Corp. The government during World War II contacted the company, believing correctly that the company's packaging machines would be adaptable to mixing a food flavoring needed for the troops, Al Goldberg, Blade business editor, reported in 1975.
Three decades after the war, the firm's McKay products found a new audience as health food stores gained popularity.
He was born July 20, 1946, to Virginia and John M. Donofrio and grew up in Ottawa Hills. He was a 1964 graduate of Central Catholic High School, during which he worked at Craft Master, and received a bachelor's degree in business from St. Leo University, Tampa.
His career began in logistics at Sheller-Globe Corp., the automotive supplier. He returned to the family fold with its real estate business and was a manager at its Greenwood Mall at Lewis Avenue and Alexis Road in West Toledo.
He joined his father in the soup and seasoning business in 1974.
"His history was here, and his family, and he cherished all of that," said friend Diane Rusk. "Being from Toledo, it seemed he knew everybody. He was a lot of fun to be with."
Mr. Donofrio was an ardent supporter of Toledo Animal Rescue. To mark the third anniversary of adopting Basset-mix Sophia, he threw a grand party, with a jazz combo playing for guests. He also was a benefactor of the Toledo Opera.
Surviving is his sister, Joanne Vick.
Visitation will be be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.