John A. Farley



John A. Farley, age 79, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 6, 1939 to Robert and Myrtle (Tearney) Farley.



John graduated from St. Francis de Sales H.S in 1958, then from The Citadel in Charleston, SC in 1962. He retired from Dimech Services in Toledo as a Plumber. He was a member of Local 50 and St. Joseph Catholic Church. John enjoyed reading, walking, traveling, biking, woodworking, puzzles and attending grandchildren's sporting events and activities.



John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Pat; children, Michael (Carol), Michelle (Reggie Crenshaw), Patrick (Kathi), Keri (Eric) McCallister; sisters, Patricia (Tom) Brady, Pamela Grabarkiewicz; brother, Tom (Gretchen) Farley; grandchildren, Eliza Farley, Mackensi Crenshaw, Alex Farley, Isaac, Penny and Josie Farley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark.



Friends and Family will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3-8 PM with a scripture service at 7:00 PM. Prayers will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:30 AM Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019