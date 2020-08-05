John A. HallJohn A. Hall, retired business owner and jack of all trades, was called home to our Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 28, 2020, at the age of 68. He was home for the summer at his lake house in Montpelier, Ohio.John will be deeply missed by his wife, Jeanne Hall (Kime); his daughters, Stacy (Randy) Boisselle and Mandy Hensley; grandchildren, Brandon, Randy, Libby, Aubrey, Gracie and Brady; sisters, Alice (TJ) Johnston and Lynda Young; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Garnet Hall; his in-laws, Clifford and Elinore Kime; nephews, Dennis Young and Jeff "Booboo" Rife.John was born on May 29, 1952, to John and Garnet Hall in Portsmouth, Ohio. He had a childhood job operating heavy equipment in the local stone yard because he had convinced the owner that he could get the job done.During his Junior High years, the family relocated to Toledo, Ohio, where John attended Burnham Junior High School where he met Gerald Mars and Artie Lewis who became lifelong friends, both preceded him in death. Then attended high school at Sylvania High School where he became a force on the football field and wrestling mat during his high school years. Peter Poll, Jim Murphy, and Vernon Smith became friends of John's during their years at Sylvania High School and their friendships continued through his lifetime. There are too many stories to tell but John got his hits in when he could, sometimes when he knew he was outmatched, and he made the most of his opportunities.John married Jeanne Kime on October 26, 1974. He was a devoted father to their two daughters. They moved from Toledo to Milan, Michigan, to try their hand at farming when the girls were young. They eventually settled in Holland, Ohio, where they raised their family and where John would become an avid part in the Springfield "Absolute Devils" travel softball team.John started his professional career as a painter and then co-owned "Young Painting" with his brother in law Earl Young. He later became an estimator and Vice President of Ohio Building Restoration where he was well respected and empowered the company to great success. He also was an integral part in starting OBR Cooling Towers which is an ongoing successful business. He expanded his endeavors and started Edifice Restoration, his own business in masonry restoration and repair. Edifice Restoration was a prosperous business for many years from which he would successfully retire from. Due to his hard work and dedication he and his wife Jeanne were able to retire to their beautiful, beloved lake home on Nettle Lake in Montpelier, Ohio. They then found a welcoming community in Rotunda West, Florida where they were able to enjoy their winters.John was introduced to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #53 by his father-in-law, Clifford, right before their marriage. John loved being a member of the Lodge and cherished the fellowship with his brothers. He was appreciated by all. As a Past Exalted Ruler and former Elk of the Year, the lodge was grateful to have the knowledge that John brought.He had such a kind heart, instantly became friends with anybody he met. His laugh was contagious; it will surely be missed.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Historic Church of St. Patrick (130 Avondale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio) with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Following the interment at Toledo Memorial Park (6382 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio) the family will welcome friends at the Toledo Elks Lodge #53, 3520 North Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the Elks National Foundation via Elks Lodge # 53.Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave.