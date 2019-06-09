Home

John A. Mattoni M.D.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John A. Mattoni M.D. Obituary
John A. Mattoni, MD

2/23/33-5/31/2019

Went to the "Other Side of the Rainbow" 5/31/19. My Best Friend, and Love of My Life for 25 years. Passed away at home peacefully in my arms.

Six children, 11 grand children, 10 great grandchildren. He loved family, gardening , reading, traveling, and hunting, among other things.

An official Obituary will be published in The Blade soon with more info regarding a Memorial Service.

In lieu of flowers please donate to: Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 East 8th St. Port Angeles, WA 98362.

RIP JOHN, I will always love you. Barb (West-Varnes) Mattoni.

Contact me at

[email protected]

Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019
