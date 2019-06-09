|
John A. Mattoni, MD
2/23/33-5/31/2019
Went to the "Other Side of the Rainbow" 5/31/19. My Best Friend, and Love of My Life for 25 years. Passed away at home peacefully in my arms.
Six children, 11 grand children, 10 great grandchildren. He loved family, gardening , reading, traveling, and hunting, among other things.
An official Obituary will be published in The Blade soon with more info regarding a Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 East 8th St. Port Angeles, WA 98362.
RIP JOHN, I will always love you. Barb (West-Varnes) Mattoni.
Contact me at
[email protected]
