Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John McConaghie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. "Jack" McConaghie


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. "Jack" McConaghie Obituary
John A. "Jack" McConaghie

John Allan "Jack" McConaghie, age 78, of Toledo, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1941 in Detroit, MI to John and Victoria (Muir) McConaghie. Jack was a Veteran of the US Air Force. A roofer his entire working career, he did roofing as a member of Roofers Union Local 134 for Enterprise and Seagate, and was at one time co-owner of Central Roofing. He was a member of American Legion Post 587 and Masonic Lodge 536 in Berkley, MI, and a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. An excellent "BS'er" with a great sense of humor, Jack could always make people laugh. He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Nancy (Kielczewski) McConaghie; children, John (Elizabeth) McConaghie, Cheryl (Terry) Martin, and Karen McConaghie; grandchildren, Rachel and Michael McConaghie, Logan and Austin Martin, Nickolas McConaghie, and Aidan Thigpen; brother, Thomas (Sharon) McConaghie; and niece, Elizabeth Schleicher.

Visitation will be Friday, February 21 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 11 a.m. The Northwood Honor Guard will conclude with Military Honors at the church.

Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at the Ability Center, ProHealth Physicians and Therapy, and Ohioans Home Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family, Regina Coeli Church, or a will be gratefully accepted. Please share condolences and memories at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -