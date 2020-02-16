|
|
John A. "Jack" McConaghie
John Allan "Jack" McConaghie, age 78, of Toledo, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1941 in Detroit, MI to John and Victoria (Muir) McConaghie. Jack was a Veteran of the US Air Force. A roofer his entire working career, he did roofing as a member of Roofers Union Local 134 for Enterprise and Seagate, and was at one time co-owner of Central Roofing. He was a member of American Legion Post 587 and Masonic Lodge 536 in Berkley, MI, and a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. An excellent "BS'er" with a great sense of humor, Jack could always make people laugh. He loved his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Nancy (Kielczewski) McConaghie; children, John (Elizabeth) McConaghie, Cheryl (Terry) Martin, and Karen McConaghie; grandchildren, Rachel and Michael McConaghie, Logan and Austin Martin, Nickolas McConaghie, and Aidan Thigpen; brother, Thomas (Sharon) McConaghie; and niece, Elizabeth Schleicher.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 11 a.m. The Northwood Honor Guard will conclude with Military Honors at the church.
Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at the Ability Center, ProHealth Physicians and Therapy, and Ohioans Home Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family, Regina Coeli Church, or a will be gratefully accepted. Please share condolences and memories at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020