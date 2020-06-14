John A. MitchellJohn A. Mitchell, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family. John was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 19, 1941 to Earl and Julia (Cabanski) Mitchell. John was graduate of Macomber High School and also obtained his Associate degree from UT. He retired from General Motors in 2003 after 41 years of service. John, a smart intelligent man, will be remembered for his wit and the knowledge he was able to retain. His real joy was spending time with his family and most recently with the grandchildren.Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Susan M.; children, Deborah, Judith (Don), Susan, John (Patti); grandchildren, Gary (Samantha), Darla (Greg), Emily, Alexis (David) and John; great grandchildren, Riley, Jacob, Jack, and Charlotte on the way; special family friend, Gary; brother, Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol.Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-7 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, OH and his funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Susan Mitchell.