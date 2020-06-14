John A. Mitchell
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Mitchell

John A. Mitchell, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family. John was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 19, 1941 to Earl and Julia (Cabanski) Mitchell. John was graduate of Macomber High School and also obtained his Associate degree from UT. He retired from General Motors in 2003 after 41 years of service. John, a smart intelligent man, will be remembered for his wit and the knowledge he was able to retain. His real joy was spending time with his family and most recently with the grandchildren.

Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Susan M.; children, Deborah, Judith (Don), Susan, John (Patti); grandchildren, Gary (Samantha), Darla (Greg), Emily, Alexis (David) and John; great grandchildren, Riley, Jacob, Jack, and Charlotte on the way; special family friend, Gary; brother, Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-7 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, OH and his funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. where the family will greet friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Willow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Susan Mitchell.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved