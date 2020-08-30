John A. NewmanJohn A. Newman, age 38, of Toledo, died unexpectedly on August 24, 2020, at his home. He was born February 14, 1982, in Toledo and graduated from St. Francis de Sales School in 2000. John earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Toledo in 2015 and worked for the past 3 years as a chemist at Nova Vision in Bowling Green. He had previously been employed with Cooper Standard and spent 18 years at Kroger, a job he began at age 16.An avid sports fan, John loved University of Michigan football as well as the Detroit Lions and the Pistons and always treasured going to games with his dad. Music was a very important part of John's life; he was a member of several local bands, wrote and holds the copyright on original music, and released two albums. He also enjoyed playing golf with his friends. John was an excellent cook, using talents to treat his parents and other family for regular Wednesday night dinners. He was also known for his amazing fireworks displays on the Fourth of July. Family always came first and his strong presence was a gift in the life of his parents and brothers. If he was needed, John was there – always kind-hearted, honest and straight-forward. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Parish.John is survived by his mom and dad, Andrea and Mike Newman; brothers, Rev. Michael Newman, OSFS and Rev. Joe Newman, OSFS; uncle and godfather, Anthony Kotecki; aunts, Marcia Mariano, Michele DeShetler (Richard) and Marlene Roloff (David). John was preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Anthony Kotecki and Mr. and Mrs. Mark Newman.Family and friends are invited to visit from 2-6 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). John's funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, in Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, with his brothers, Fr. Michael and Fr. Joe Newman concelebrating. Masks will be required, and social distancing is to be observed at both the funeral home and the church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. John's family would like to thank Nick and Doris Vincent, Rev. Ron Olszewski, OSFS, and James Seaman and Don Cellini for their kindness toward John.In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name are suggested to The Newman Family Scholarship Fund at St. Francis de Sales School.