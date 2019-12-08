|
|
John A. Pigott, M.D.
John Arthur Pigott was born to Daniel and Emma Pigott on July 8, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio and passed peacefully on December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
John met the love of his life, Barbara Ueberroth, who grew up only a block away from his home. Together, John and Barbara spent a lifetime gathering beautiful memories, loving and guiding their family. They were often found hiding together in local restaurants "in the back, in the booth, in the corner, in the dark". John and Barb would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this year. They were never more than a moment apart. A friend recently commented that the two of them were "two bodies but one soul".
John graduated from Central Catholic High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of St. Louis and his medical degree from University of St. Louis Medical School in 1959. John completed his residency in Pediatrics at Detroit Mercy Hospital. He then proudly served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force at Kincheloe Air Force Base, becoming the first pediatrician in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Upon completion of his service, John returned to Toledo to begin private practice as Drs. Kappus, Miller and Pigott. This partnership continued until each of their retirements and eventually became the continuing pediatric practice of PediatriCare Associates. During his career of over 50 years John maintained staff privileges at St. Vincent's, Mercy and Toledo Hospitals. John served those institutions in several positions including as Chief of Staff of Pediatrics. Through his personal care and skill, John not only treated but built lasting bonds with many patients and generations of families in the greater Toledo area.
Though John truly loved his profession, he was devoted to his family. John was a wonderful teacher to his children through his worldly wisdom but even more so by the example he set as a truly good man, husband and father.
John was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Emma (Bohnett) Pigott, his brothers, James (Mary) Pigott and Dennis (Darlene) Pigott; his father and mother-in-law Charles "Cub" and Volera (Tuttle) Ueberroth and sister in-law Carol "Topsy" McAvoy.
He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife Barbara (Ueberroth) Pigott and children John (Kathy) Pigott of Sylvania, Ohio, Michael Pigott of Worthington, Ohio, Karen (Steve) Munsat of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Thomas (Kerry) Pigott of Sylvania, Ohio and Denise (John) Monaghan of Sylvania, Ohio. His love will continue through ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Kingston Sylvania and Ohio Living Hospice Care for their professional and loving care of John and his family. In lieu of flowers and in honor of John's profession the family requests you donate a toy to a child this Christmas Season.
All who knew him will miss him, we look forward to seeing him soon and as he would often say, "As we go along".
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019