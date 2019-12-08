|
(News story) Dr. John A. Pigott, a pediatrician who cared for more than a generation of local children and who taught many of the doctors who continue that work today, died Dec. 1 at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. He was 85.
He had been in a progressive decline, said his oldest son, Dr. John P. Pigott.
"He was a good man and a nice man," Dr. Pigott said of his father, who practiced medicine for more than three decades in the same city where he was born and raised.
He and two colleagues, Dr. Richard Kappus and Dr. John Miller, practiced as Drs. Kappus, Miller, and Pigott beginning in 1964. He also held staff privileges at local hospitals and did stints as the chief of staff of pediatrics at what are now Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital. In that capacity, his son said, he trained the next generation of pediatric residents at the former Medical College of Ohio.
Dr. Pigott retired in 2000, although his practice remains in operation as PediatriCare Associates - run by some of the same pediatricians he trained and mentored, his son said.
"He took care of thousands and thousands of kids," said the younger Dr. Pigott, who followed in his father's footsteps to medical school.
He has frequently heard from his own patients: "'Your dad took care of me or took care of my children.' It was always a joy to hear that," he said.
John Arthur Pigott was born July 8, 1934 to Emma and Daniel Pigott of East Toledo. His father worked in the local automotive glass industry.
John Pigott was the first in his family to go to college, an accomplishment of which his son said he was proud and which he extended to his own five children when he helped put each of them through school.
He worshiped and attended parochial school as a child at St. Thomas Aquinas in East Toledo, and he grew up just a few blocks away from Barbara Ueberroth, whom he would marry Dec. 28, 1957. He asked her out when the pair were in high school: he at Central Catholic and she at St. Ursula Academy. His son said the family knows the story well.
"When they locked eyes on each other, she knew they were going to get married," he said. "They never dated anybody else. They were high school sweethearts."
John Pigott graduated high school in 1952. He continued on to St. Louis University, then the St. Louis University School of Medicine, from which he graduated in 1959. His son said he completed an internship in Toledo, then a pediatrics residency at Detroit's Mercy Hospital.
Before he and his young family returned to their hometown to continue his decades-long career, he served with the Air Force at Kincheloe Air Force Base in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. His Cold War years there in 1962 and 1963 lent him the distinction of being the first pediatrician in the Upper Peninsula.
When he returned to Toledo in 1964, he joined a private practice with colleagues who received their degrees in St. Louis. His son said that a desire to help others led him to the medical field, and that mentors in St. Louis led him to pediatrics.
The younger Dr. Pigott said his father's profession led both him and a sister to follow him into medicine: he's a vascular surgeon in Toledo, and Karen Munsat is a pediatric psychiatrist in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Aside from his career, the younger Dr. Pigott said his father "loved a good steak." His and his wife's favorite place to order one was the former Krotzer's on Monroe Street.
He was a longtime member of the since-closed Torio's Health Club, and he loved the swimming pool at his long-time home in Sylvania Township. Even as a teenager at Central Catholic, his son said, he spent a lot of time at the pool as a lifeguard at the Catholic Club.
He and his wife were parishioners of more than 50 years at St. Joseph Parish in Maumee.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Pigott; sons, John, Michael, and Thomas Pigott; daughters, Karen Munsat and Denise Monaghan; 10 grandchildren and four grandchildren.
The family held a private service at Walker Funeral Home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers or tributes, and in a reflection of his life, they suggest donating a toy to a child this holiday season.
This is a news story by Nicki Gorny. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6133.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 8, 2019