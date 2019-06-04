John A. Ramlow



John A. Ramlow, 66, of Holland, Ohio passed away May 28, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. John was born on February 11, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to Bertram and Kathryn (Anderson) Ramlow. John attended Harvard Elementary and graduated from E.L. Bowsher. John worked for the City of Toledo in the Water Department.



John was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the church council as vice president and president and taught the youth Sunday school classes. John worked for the Toledo Board of Elections. He was an avid bowler and Ohio State Buckeyes fan and played in the Genoa American Legion Band.



John was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Eric Ramlow. Surviving are his sister, Connie (Michael) Kramer, Nephews, Chris Ramlow, Matt (Sarah) Ramlow, Adam (Paige) Ramlow, great nephews, Emerson Eric and Everett Alan Ramlow, sister in law, Meg Ramlow, special canine companion Woody, and special friends Monica Baughman, her mother Beverly and her son Nicholas.



The family will receive friends at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Saturday June 8, 2019 after 10:00 A.M. where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. A private interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Bersticker Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Rd. Please view and sign John's condolence page at:



www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019