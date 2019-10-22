Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
John A. Ramsey


1947 - 2019
John A. Ramsey Obituary
John A. Ramsey

John A. Ramsey, 72, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, October 16, in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 17, 1947 to James and Mina (Gracemeyer) Ramsey.

He will be joining at the gates of heaven his wife, Candace; his mom and dad; sister; and brother. Surviving are 5 brothers and 5 sisters; sons, John Ramsey II, James (Juanita) Ramsey; grandchildren, Celina, Angelica, Ceira, Jessica, Christopher, Alexandria and Vanessa; great-grandchildren, Robert Jr., Jose, Luciano, Rosalina, Joseph, and 2 on the way!

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
