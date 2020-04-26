John A. Simon John A. Simon age 81 of Oregon, Ohio passed away at Promedica Ebeid Hospice on Thursday, April 23, 2020. John was born to Odin and Ethel (White) Simon on April 1, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a graduate of Waite High School and Owens Community College. John served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1968 and continued on with the Ohio Air National Guard 554th Red Horse Squadron retiring in 1978. He worked IT in the financial office handling payroll for Food Town for over 25 years. John was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. John is survived by his sister, Roberta Jadlocki; nephews, Michael (Clara), Brian (Audra), and Todd (Billy Jo) and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. The arrangements are being handled by Freck Funeral Chapel. Services will be private. Entombment will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials can made in John's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church 798 S. Coy Rd Oregon, OH 43616. www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.