Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Resources
More Obituaries for John Timmins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Timmins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Timmins Obituary
John A. Timmins

John A. Timmins, born in Detroit, MI, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. John is survived by his sons, Benjamin and Ethan (Colleen); grandson, Liam; his ex-wife and friend, Irene Rose; his sister, Patricia (Timmins) Kirnberger; his brother, Frank Timmins; multiple nieces and nephews, and extended family. John was the youngest of 8 children.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Mae (Morfett) Timmins and his father Edward J. Timmins; and six siblings, Bill, Charolette (Kramer), Bernadine (Hermann), Jim and Larry.

John attended and graduated from St. Rose High School in Detroit. After discharge from the US Army and US Merchant Marines, John joined the Detroit Police Department and was an officer in the 10th Precinct in the late 1960's. He became a business man in the mid 1970's and raised his family in the Royal Oak and Troy, MI area.

John Timmins died after a year long battle with cancer. Funeral services are postponed until the national health emergency passes.

Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -