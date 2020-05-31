John A. Vasko
John A. Vasko, age 48, of Perrysburg entered into rest Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1971 in Toledo, Ohio. John lived in Toledo and its suburbs his entire life. He graduated Northwood High school, Class of 1989, attended the University of Toledo in Engineering, and finished his degree at Ashland University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Although he had an education degree, his true love was transportation services. John was most recently employed by Expeditus Transport. He admired each and every one of his colleagues he worked with on a daily basis. John was a volunteer coach to many children's athletic teams and was a huge sports fanatic. His love of everything Cleveland Browns, Ohio State, Nebraska Cornhusker Baseball, and HIS New York Yankees was evident in all of his wardrobe choices and decor over the years. John will forever be remembered as a man of compassion, intense love and a passion for life, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Amy (nee Vargo); children, Bryce, Kaeyla, Ashlyn, and foster son, Mason; mother, Karen S. (nee Linn); father, Gerald N; and siblings, Heidi (Dave), Jerry (Kathy), Kathy (Steve) Paula, Tony (Shena), Aaron; and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his step-father, Fred Huston; and grandparents, Allan and Mildred Linn and John and Anna Vasko.
The family will receive friends on June 5th from 2-8 p.m. at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S Wynn Rd, Oregon, Ohio 43616. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen's Church, 1880 Genessee St. Toledo, Ohio 43605 on June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends an hour before Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John A. Vasko Memorial Scholarship Fund at https://givebutter.com/MH1tWj
www.freckchapel.com
John A. Vasko, age 48, of Perrysburg entered into rest Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1971 in Toledo, Ohio. John lived in Toledo and its suburbs his entire life. He graduated Northwood High school, Class of 1989, attended the University of Toledo in Engineering, and finished his degree at Ashland University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Although he had an education degree, his true love was transportation services. John was most recently employed by Expeditus Transport. He admired each and every one of his colleagues he worked with on a daily basis. John was a volunteer coach to many children's athletic teams and was a huge sports fanatic. His love of everything Cleveland Browns, Ohio State, Nebraska Cornhusker Baseball, and HIS New York Yankees was evident in all of his wardrobe choices and decor over the years. John will forever be remembered as a man of compassion, intense love and a passion for life, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Amy (nee Vargo); children, Bryce, Kaeyla, Ashlyn, and foster son, Mason; mother, Karen S. (nee Linn); father, Gerald N; and siblings, Heidi (Dave), Jerry (Kathy), Kathy (Steve) Paula, Tony (Shena), Aaron; and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his step-father, Fred Huston; and grandparents, Allan and Mildred Linn and John and Anna Vasko.
The family will receive friends on June 5th from 2-8 p.m. at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S Wynn Rd, Oregon, Ohio 43616. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen's Church, 1880 Genessee St. Toledo, Ohio 43605 on June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends an hour before Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John A. Vasko Memorial Scholarship Fund at https://givebutter.com/MH1tWj
www.freckchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.