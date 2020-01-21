|
|
John Alan Shomody
John Alan Shomody, age 63 of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1956 in Toledo to John and Mabel (Lanning) Shomody. John was a 1974 graduate of Macomber High School and went on to work for Helm Instrument as a field service technician. He was a huge Buckeyes Football and NASCAR Racing fan. John loved traveling, hiking, fishing, music and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving are his three daughters, Erica (Drew) Heintz, Melissa (Travis) Kinn and Laura Shomody; also surviving are his three grandchildren and his sister, Annette Churchya. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne (Kistner) Shomody, sister, Diana Trendel and his parents.
Friends may visit the family at Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH where the family will greet visitors beginning at 10:00 am in the church narthex. Private burial will take place at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Genacross Lutheran - Wolf Creek and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their excellent and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in John's memory be for planting trees in his honor c/o Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020