John Albert Neal1946 - 2020John Albert Neal, age 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on July 6, 2020.John was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 7, 1946 and is survived by his siblings, Dennis, Darrell, Clifford, and Marsha; children, Angela, David (Danielle), and Tina (Tim); grandchildren, Rene Jr., Adrian, Alyssa, Aaron, Tim, Emily, Zach, Tiffany, and Heaven; great-grandchildren, Violet and baby-to-be, Jax. In addition to his parents, Kathryn and John and his siblings, Thomas, Priscilla, and Patricia, he is preceded in death by his wife, of 52 years, Suzy Neal (Taraschke).Aside from his family, John's greatest devotion was to the United States Navy.John's experience in the Navy played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out that the Navy taught him the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself. He would often explain and display to loved ones how these values contributed to his success as a patient and loving husband, father, and grandfather.John will forever be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Friday July 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Due to the current circumstances, face masks and safe social distancing will be required at the funeral home.