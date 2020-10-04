John Alfred Munk



John Alfred Munk of Boyne City and Toledo, OH, joined his bride Kate (Kathryn Peth) in heaven on September 26, 2020, with his four children by his side.



John was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law, policeman, sailor and fisherman.



He is survived by his children, Sandra (L. Bud) Besecke, Clara (Alec) DeGabriele, Elizabeth Munk and John (Diane Zinck) Munk; nine grandchildren, Katie Burle, Tim Besecke, Todd Besecke, Daniel Vasquez, David Vasquez, Christopher Munk, Stephanie Hendrickson, Amy Testa and Nicholas Munk; and ten great-grandchildren.



John's family will be forever grateful to the staff at Hiland Cottage Hospice House for their compassionate care.



Interment was held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City.



Stackus Funeral Home of Boyne City is serving the family.





