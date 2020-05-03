John "Jack" Alton RahrigJohn "Jack" Alton Rahrig, age 89, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Jack was born in January 28, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Donald J. and Helen (Thompson) Rahrig.Left to cherish Jack's memory are his sons, Scott (Mary) Rahrig and Jeffery (Sheila) Ellinwood; "daughter", Lisa (Mark) Isenberg; grandchildren, Matthew (Joy) Rahrig, Stephanie (David) Gardner, Jeffery (Jasmine) Ellinwood, Lora (Adam) Taff, Nathaniel Ellinwood, Logan Ellinwood, Jennifer Ellinwood, Christopher (Courtney) Ellinwood, Stephan Isenburg, Marie Isenburg; 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Hank Birkenkamp; and 4 spoiled grand dogs. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Mattison.Jack graduated from Scott High School class of 1949 and from the Toledo University in 1953 with a degree in Pharmacology. He was an active member of the Naval Reserves. Jack worked as a Pharmacist at Start's Drug Store, Kenwood Pharmacy, Land Drug, and K-Mart Pharmacy where he retired in 1996. He enjoyed bowling, collecting Snoopy items, Trap & Skeet jig saw puzzles, and an avid viewer of the Jeopardy show.Family would like to thank Dr. Shirley Bodi and Leslee for their care and compassion over the years, Hospice of Northwest Ohio's home care team, and Connie from Visiting Angels.In lieu of flowers donations, in Jack's name, can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Area Humane Society, or any agency of the Donor's choice.Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there will be a Celebration of Jack's life at a later date.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Jack's family please visit our website.