John Aman
John Aman, 78, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. John was born on March 10, 1941 to the late Jake and Sarah (Arrigo) Aman in Toledo, Ohio. He married Mary (Settelmeyer) on August 22, 1961 and she survives him in Bowling Green. John is also survived by his sons, Craig (Michelle) Aman of Perrysburg, Douglas (Susan) Aman of Genoa, Jeffery (Lindy) Aman of Virginia; brothers, Michael (Charmaine) Aman, Tony (Kate) Aman; grandchildren, Rebecca, Mary, Jeffery, Amanda, Sydney, Britney, and Sarah.
John was a 1959 graduate of Lake High School and went on to be an Elevator Engineer for Haughton Schindler for 40 years. He served our country in the US Coast Guard for 8 years. John enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards and traveling. John and Mary were able to travel all over the world. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family at their cottages on Coldwater Lake, Michigan and Citrus Park Bonita Springs, Florida. John was a family man; his grandkids were a big part of his life. He loved attending all of their sporting activities. "Whatever" Memorial contributions in John's honor may be gifted to Bridge Hospice or St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
A Memorial Gathering for John will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. concluding with the praying of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve John's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019