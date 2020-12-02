John and Joyce ConnertonOur parents had a true love story. They always said that if God took one, the other would follow. With that being said, John Edward Connerton, age 65, passed away on November 16th, 2020 and Joyce Ann (Sevrence) Connerton, age 64, passed away 6 days later on November 22nd, 2020.They both left behind a son, John F. (Amber) Connerton and daughters, Angela M. (Connerton) Dotson and Barbara A. (Christopher Walker) Connerton. They also left behind 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Both were preceded in death by their parents and grandparents; son-in-law, Timothy J. Dotson; and grandson, Zachary T. Havermale.They were loved by their family and they will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring.