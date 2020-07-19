John B. Garner
May 2, 1937 - June 10, 2020
John B. Garner, 83, of Temperance, MI passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born on May 2, 1937 in Burgoon, OH to his loving parents, Clifton S. and Thelma U. (Gustin) Garner.
John graduated from Jackson High School where he was awarded first scholastic honors and valedictorian of his class. He served as Class Officer for four years, was an outstanding Varsity Letterman in basketball and baseball, enjoyed choir, theatre and playing trumpet in the marching band. John went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University; where he was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Scholarship Society and the Sigma Nu Fraternity while serving in the ROTC. He graduated in 1959 as a member of the Beta Alpha Honors Society in Accounting. John's lifelong commitment to community service flourished while he served on the Student Charity's Board on the BGSU campus and remained an important part of his life.
In September 1961, John married his love, Geraldine L. Muir. John was employed by Owens-Illinois in 1959 where he began his career as an Accountant in Toledo, OH. His employment with O-I lasted nearly 50 years where he retired from the PCA division located in Evanston, IL in 2005.
John was known to be a kind and true gentleman with a fondness for U of M football, golf, tennis, jazz music and traveling with family and friends. His love and commitment to family was endless and will live in their hearts forever.
Left to cherish John's memory are his former spouse, Geraldine; daughters, Karen Garner and Linda (Garner) Reiter; grandchildren, Timothy D. Reiter and Jordan C. Reiter; nephew, Rick Garner; niece, Susan (Garner) Harris; numerous greatnieces, great-nephews; and many other beloved family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Margaret Garner and Richard Garner.
In following John's wishes, a private family memorial will be held in Fremont, OH. The family would be honored by contributions in John's name in support of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org
), the Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com
), SETI Institute (setiathome.berkeley.edu
) and Hospice of NW Ohio (hospicenwo.org
).