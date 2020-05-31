John B. Nicodemus
1942 - 2020
John B. Nicodemus

John B. Nicodemus, 77, of Genoa, OH, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born August 20, 1942, in Toledo, OH, to the late Howard and Sylvia (Backus) Nicodemus. He was a 1960 graduate of Elmwood High School and attended Bowling Green State University. On August 14, 1965, he married the former Janice Damschroder and she survives. John served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was an Artillery Officer and was awarded the Bronze Star with a "V" Device for Valor. He co-owned and operated CN Construction Supplies in Toledo for 18 years retiring in 2004. John was a member of the Port Clinton Yacht Club, Rockwell Springs Trout Club and was a Life Member of V.F.W. Post #7510. John was an avid sailor where he competed in sailboat racing. He also loved to flyfish, spend his winters with his wife in Key West, FL, and go to the family cabin in Pennsylvania.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Janice of Genoa, OH; daughter, Elizabeth Nicodemus of Nashville, IN; and grandson, Matthew Carey of Palo Alto, CA.

A Memorial Service for John will be announced at a later date by the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel with burial to be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be directly sent to Tri-State Collie Rescue c/o Sharon Goodburn, 3665 Niblick Place, Powell, OH 43065 or a charity of the donor's choice. The community is encouraged to share a fond memory or leave a condolence with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
