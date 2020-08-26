John "Peanuts" BaumgartnerJohn "Peanuts" Baumgartner age 77 of Jerusalem Township passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at Bay Park Community Hospital on Friday, August 21, 2020. John was born to Howard and Meldeane Baumgartner on July 18, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. He served our country in the Ohio Air National Guard at the then Toledo 180th Combat Squadron. John also served as a volunteer firefighter for many years with Jerusalem Township Fire Department and was past president and treasurer of their social club. He worked as an engineer with CSX Rail for over 40 years and served as secretary and treasurer of the UTU Local 1529. A longtime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, he was past president of the church council. John was a friend of Bill W since 1987 and started meetings at St. Luke's Lutheran Church and another in Oregon. Most of all he was a family man and following his retirement, he enjoyed riding around in his golf cart in his Bonita Springs community.John is survived by his loving wife Sheron; son, James (Cynthia); daughter, Shelley Taylor; grandchildren, Paige (Shane) Snyder, Lukas and Nickolas Simon, Kayler and Emma Baumgartner; great-grandchildren, Grace, Ella and Payton Snyder; and sisters, Barbara (Bob) Thrasher and Dorothy (Paul) Wachowiak. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Howard; and sister, Margaret Burdette.A visitation will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 20 S. Yondota Rd., Curtice from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday, August 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be private. A live stream will be available on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook Page after 12 noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Township Fire Department or St Luke's Lutheran Church.The family wishes to thank the JTVFD, Darrell Witty, Joe Thrasher, Debbie Verb and Joe Koren for their care and support.