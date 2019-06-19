John Benson



John Benson, age 87 of Northfield, MN, formerly of Temperance, MI, passed away Monday morning, June 17, 2019.



John Benjamin Benson, Jr., was born May 6, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, to John Sr. and Ann (Karovich) Benson. He was raised in Detroit and graduated from Cass Tech High School in 1950. He attended GMI (now Kettering University) in Flint where he received his bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following his education, John went to work for General Motors Corporation in Detroit. He married Dorothy Rutila on April 19, 1958, in Farmington, Michigan, and after marriage they built their home in Temperance. John spent his working career with General Motors, retiring as Assistant Plant Manager at the GM Powertrain Toledo Transmission Operations (Hydromatic) in Toledo, Ohio. Dorothy passed away on April 19, 2004. John remained at home until moving to Northfield this Spring to be near his daughter Barbara.



John was a longtime member Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance. Over the years he was active with Exchange Club, bowling league and he loved to travel in his motor home. He was smart, quick witted, generous and always proud of his Scottish heritage.



Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Chris Barth of Northfield; 2 granddaughters, Martha and Libby; his brother, Robert Allen (Elsie) Benson of Traverse City, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Northfield.



Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com



Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary