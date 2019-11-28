|
|
John Burt Henderson 1/7/1945-11/12/2019
John passed away at St. Ann's Hospital at the age 74. John was born in 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana. After his parents moved to Toledo, he settled down here for the rest of life, graduating from Ottawa Hills Highschool and working for many years, saving lives for Emergency Medical Services.
He was an amazing father, man, a joker, a serious worker, and an all-around loving and fun guy. John is now happily sailing the seas of the heavens with his wife Chris. Preceded in death was his wife and soul mate, Chris Henderson; parents, Molly and Tom and his canine companions, Skittles and Lucy. He is survived by his sons, Jon and Nick; daughter, Suzette; sisters, Sara Summerset and nephews, Tom and Tim.
Per his request he has been cremated and no service will be held. Donations may be made to his honor to the in memory of his wife Chris. Family will join together on December 1st 10:00 a.m. at OLPH for mass.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 28, 2019