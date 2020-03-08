|
|
John C. "Jack" Chezek
Jack died February 29, 2020 at Ohio Living Swan Creek Retirement Community. Jack was born September 29, 1927 in Holyoke MA., the son of John and Helen (Vaiciulis) Chezek. He grew up in Northampton MA. And graduated from St. Michaels High School. He is a graduate of Fordham University and Pace University, both in New York City.
It was while at Fordham that Jack met his future wife Nanette (Nan) Quinn. They were married on February 18, 1950. Their daughter Donna was born in Englewood, New Jersey in 1952.
Jack began his business career as a cost accountant for Doehler Jarvis at their New York City headquarters. After Doehler Jarvis corporate offices were moved to Toledo, Jack came to Toledo as Assistant Chief Accountant. During his 28 years with Doehler and parent company N.L. Industries, Jack held a variety of financial positions including Division Controller and Group Controller for all of N.L.'s Worldwide Automotive Operations.
Jack left Doehler Jarvis in 1978 and became Vice President/Controller of Buckeye International in Columbus and had the same role after a merger with Worthington Industries. In 1984 Jack was named V.P. Finance and Treasurer of Flexible Bus and its parent company General Automotive in Ann Arbor. He retired in 1990. However, his retirement was short lived after he received a call from a friend who owned a troubled company in New York City. This began his next chapter managing troubled companies, including Automatic Connector Inc., Medical Design Inc., and Lantec Inc. Jack finally retired in 1996.
While working, Jack was involved in many professional organizations including The Financial Executives Institute, The Institute of Internal Auditors, and The Planning Executives Institute. After retiring, Jack could not sit still, so in 1988 he joined SCORE. As a non-paid government employee, he had helped numerous local, regional and national entrepreneurs. He recently received a certificate for serving SCORE for 20 years.
Jack was an avid golfer holding memberships at Muirfield in Columbus, Travis Pointed in Saline MI., The Classics in Naples FL., and Stone Oak Country Club in Toledo. He also enjoyed cooking, to the delight of his family.
Despite his active professional life, Jack always found time for family. Nan and he traveled extensively when they were younger and spent many winters in Marco Island, Fl. His daughter Donna appreciated all the time he spent driving friends to activities and being her #1 cheerleader in sports and all of her endeavors. His three granddaughters were a joy to Jack, spending countless hours driving and watching them swim and play volleyball. He proudly attended each of their college graduations. This was particularly important since he had been the first member of his family to attend college. His latest thrill was the births of his great grandsons, Jack and Sam Pavlick.
Jack is survived by his daughter Donna (Ed) Posluszny, granddaughters Dr. Katherine Pavlick (Matt), Elizabeth Bald (Jon), and Margaret Cochran (Peter). Great grandsons Jack Pavlick and Sam Pavlick. His sister Dorothy Desi and sister in law, Corinne Quinn, along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Swan Creek for their care and support to Jack and family.
The memorial mass will be private. However, there will be a Celebration of Life at Ohio Living Swan Creek on Saturday March 14th at 11 a.m. for Jack and for Ed Posluszny Sr. with whom he shared grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts, in honor of Jack, be made to the John and Nanette Chezek scholarship fund at St. Ursula Academy or The Ohio Living Foundation. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111) Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020