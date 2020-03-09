|
|
(News story) John C. "Jack" Chezek, a former executive of Doehler-Jarvis Inc. and later a manager of troubled companies, died Feb. 29 at Ohio Living Swan Creek Retirement Community. He was 92.
Mr. Chezek was in good health until a few months before his death from kidney failure, according to his daughter, Donna Posluszny, of Perrysburg.
Mr. Chezek grew up in Massachusetts, and graduated with a degree in political science from Fordham University and did graduate work in accounting at Pace University, both in New York. He went to work as a cost accountant for Doehler-Jarvis at its New York headquarters in 1949.
He came to Toledo as assistant chief accountant when Doehler-Jarvis moved its corporate headquarters here, bringing his wife, the former Nanette Quinn, whom he married in 1950, and Donna, who was born in 1952. Mrs. Chezek died in 2017.
Mrs. Posluszny said her father promised her mother they would return to New York in a year or so, but instead they put down roots and stayed in Toledo.
She noted that both her father and her late mother were active in Toledo-area volunteer service. Mr. Chezek was also a prolific writer of letters to The Blade's readers forum, and followed politics and news closely.
She said her father doted on her and her friends, driving them to activities, including cheerleading.
"I'm an only child and we had no family here so my friends were my parents' other children," Mrs. Posluszny said.
Later, he avidly followed his granddaughters' participation in swimming and volleyball. He was an avid golfer and loved to cook for family and friends, Mrs. Posluszny said.
His 28 years with the company and its parent company, N.L. Industries, included the position of division control and group controller for N.L.'s Worldwide Automotive Operations.
Mr. Chezek left Doehler Jarvis in 1978 and became vice president/controller of Buckeye International in Columbus, and had the same title after a merger with Worthington Industries. In 1984, Mr. Chezek was named vice-president for finance and treasurer of Flexible Bus and its parent company, General Automotive in Ann Arbor.
Mr. Chezek retired in 1990, but began a career working with troubled companies. He retired for good in 1996 when the couple returned to the area to live at Stone Oak in Springfield Township. They moved to Swan Creek about five years ago.
He served in many professional organizations including the Financial Executives Institute, the Institute of Internal Auditors, and the Planning Executives Institute.
In 1988, he became involved in SCORE, which stands for Service Corps of Retired Executives, for which he provided entrepreneurs free help with their business startups. SCORE is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
"I can't emphasize enough how passionate he was about the organization SCORE. Until a few months ago, he was doing online counseling. He had clients reach out to him years after their initial interaction," Mrs. Posluszny said.
He served four years as chairman of the Toledo chapter and was assistant director for the northern Ohio SCORE, covering as far as Youngstown.
She said Mr. Chezek offered financial expertise, and didn't sugarcoat it.
"If somebody wanted to open a pizza parlor, he'd say, 'did you ever make pizza?'. He was brutally honest. He'd say 'I was saving them time and money,'" Mrs. Posluszny said.
Mr. Chezek is survived by his daughter, Donna Posluszny; sister, Dorothy Desi; sister-in-law, Corinne Quinn; three granddaughters, two great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.
For services, the family plans a private memorial Mass. Mrs. Posluszny said her late father-in-law, Ed Posluszny Sr., also lived at Swan Creek, and that her father had suggested, in a joking way, that they plan a "two-fer" funeral service. Mr. Posluszny died Jan. 27.
As a result, Swan Creek will host a Celebration of Life at Ohio Living Swan Creek 11 a.m. Saturday for the two men. Instead of flowers the family requests gifts to the John and Nanette Chezek scholarship fund at St. Ursula Academy or The Ohio Living Foundation. Arrangements are by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home.
This is a news story by Tom Troy. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6081.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 9, 2020