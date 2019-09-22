Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
2770 W. Central Ave
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hodak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Hodak


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Hodak Obituary
John C. Hodak

John C. Hodak, 67, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. John was born May 30, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to George J. and Mary (Stack) Hodak.

Friends will be received Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 W. Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43606. For condolences to the family, please visit

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now