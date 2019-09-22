|
John C. Hodak
John C. Hodak, 67, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. John was born May 30, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to George J. and Mary (Stack) Hodak.
Friends will be received Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2770 W. Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43606. For condolences to the family, please visit
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019