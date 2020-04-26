John C. Jambo John Charles Jambo, age 73, of Perrysburg, passed away April 16, 2020, at Mercy Health in Perrysburg. John was born February 23, 1947, in Oregon, Ohio, to Joseph and Lillian (Schiller) Jambo. He was a graduate of Clay High School, class of 1965. After graduation he was employed at Seaway Foodtown in their warehouse. He then was employed by Kroger as a night stockman. Later on he was employed as a truck driver for Kroger, Roadway and CTS/Sherwin-Williams. On November 12, 1977, he married the love of his life, Cathy Schwachenwald and they were married for almost 43 years. He went on to receive his Associates of Science degree in Real Estate Management at Florida State College in Jacksonville, Florida. After that he worked at Blue Cross - Blue Shield of Florida until his retirement. After spending 22 years in Florida, John and Cathy returned to Ohio. John was a board member of the Exchange Club of Perrysburg. In his free time, John enjoyed fishing on his boat. His family and friends will miss his sense of humor. John was well liked in the community. John was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brother-in-laws and 2 nephews. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Cathy Jambo; daughters, Tammy (Mark) Bromley and Sandy (Frank) Caroccio of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Charlene Hoot, Darla Boyce-Frye; grandchildren, Ashley Bromley, Michael Bromley, Frank Caroccio, and Anthony Caroccio; great-grandchild, Hannah Bromley; along with many nieces, nephews, friends and his faithful canine companion, Ginger. A Celebration of Life for John will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for John's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.