John C. Kelleher, III, MD
John C. Kelleher, III, MD 1970-2020 John died peacefully on the morning of January 26, 2020, surrounded by his family in West Hollywood, California. He was 49. Born in Dallas, Texas, December 9, 1970 – his paternal grandmother's 50th birthday – John touched many lives throughout his lifetime in all the places he lived: Dallas, TX; Toledo, OH; Amarillo, TX; Providence, RI; Nagoya, Japan; New York City, NY; and Los Angeles, CA.
John is survived by his loving husband, Greg Okin, and his adventurous beautiful daughter, Phoebe Okin-Kelleher, of Los Angeles, CA; his parents, John and Cindy Kelleher of Amarillo, TX and Vail, CO; his siblings, Kristin Danford and husband Scott, (children Henry and Kelly) of Englewood, CO, Brian Kelleher and wife Amanda (children Deaven, Callie and Brenna) of Amarillo, TX, and Brooke Cozort and husband Craig (children Owen and Margaret) of Littleton, CO; and his grandmother who shares his birthday, Rose Mary Kelleher, of Toledo, OH. His uncles; Robert (Patti), Marblehead, OH, Kevin (Lesa), Bozeman, MT and David (Terri) Kelleher, Red Lodge, MT, Brooke (Isabel) Leiphart, Sun Valley, ID aunts; Mary (Doug) Arnold, Fairfield, IA and Kristin (Kevin) Wong, El Macero, CA. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John C. Kelleher, Sr. MD, and grandparents E. Henry and Harriet Leiphart, also of Toledo, OH and Naples, FL; uncles, Michael (Debbie) Kelleher and Terry (Leslie) Leiphart, aunts, Kathy (Joe) Scalzo, and Rose Mary (Brooks) Albery.
A celebration of John's life will be held in Amarillo, Texas at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020. A service will also be held in Los Angeles, California at a future date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the LA Gay and Lesbian Center (https:// donate.lalgbtcenter.org/), Amarillo Little Theater, Heal the City Free Clinic of Amarillo, or a . We would like to thank everyone for all the care, concern and love. John certainly deserved and inspired devotion. He was just so easy to love.
A loving life story and tribute describes John's life at www.coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020