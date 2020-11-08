John C. KleinJohn C. Klein, age 71, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital surrounded by loving family. He was born on January 9, 1949 to John Sr. and Jeanne (Watson) Klein in Toledo. John was a graduate of Whitmer High School in 1966. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. John was a truck driver with Toledo Chrysler Transport for 30 years before retiring. He was the former Director of Toledo H.O.G. from 1999 – 2005 and former Vice President of Signature Harley Davidson H.O.G Chapter. John was an avid Harley rider, one of his favorite pastimes with his wife, Dottie. He is also a member of the Iron Butt Association. John loved Jack Daniels and has a very extensive collection of memorabilia. His smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jodette Fisher. John is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dottie Klein; children, Holly (Joseph) Hammer, John (Jen Aden) Klein, III, Barbara (Steve) Sparks, and Jeffrey Cox; grandchildren, Devan, Keaton, John IV, Robbie, Kenny, Steven, Brianna, Tommy, Erika, and Desiree; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Carson; brother, Jeffrey Klein; best friends, Tim Roth and Rick Marinski; many other dear friends.The family will receive guests on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617. Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10 – 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.To leave a special message for John's family, please visit