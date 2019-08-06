Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mazur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Mazur


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Mazur Obituary
John C. Mazur

John C. Mazur, 82, of Millbury, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio with his beloved family by his side. He was born on December 10, 1936 to the late Casimer and Anne M. (Carchol) Mazur in Toledo, Ohio. John was a Perrysburg High School graduate and married Barbara L. (Lemons) Mazur on September 20, 1958. He was employed in both the Rossford and East Broadway plants of the Libbey-Owens-Ford Company. He retired in 1999 and enjoyed gardening, visiting with the kids and was an active member of Mainstreet Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Barbara; children, Patricia (Mark Symington) Mazur and JoAnn (Phil) Lynn; grandchildren, Rachel (Aaron) Ruegg and Brian (Stacy) Lynn; great-grandchildren, Adelyn, George, Norah and Brian; siblings, Robert (Carolyn) Mazur and Carol Baggs; and brother-in-law, Milan Mihalek.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to Mainstreet Church. Memories and condolences to share with his family may be directed to

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now