John C. Mazur
John C. Mazur, 82, of Millbury, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio with his beloved family by his side. He was born on December 10, 1936 to the late Casimer and Anne M. (Carchol) Mazur in Toledo, Ohio. John was a Perrysburg High School graduate and married Barbara L. (Lemons) Mazur on September 20, 1958. He was employed in both the Rossford and East Broadway plants of the Libbey-Owens-Ford Company. He retired in 1999 and enjoyed gardening, visiting with the kids and was an active member of Mainstreet Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Barbara; children, Patricia (Mark Symington) Mazur and JoAnn (Phil) Lynn; grandchildren, Rachel (Aaron) Ruegg and Brian (Stacy) Lynn; great-grandchildren, Adelyn, George, Norah and Brian; siblings, Robert (Carolyn) Mazur and Carol Baggs; and brother-in-law, Milan Mihalek.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121) with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to Mainstreet Church. Memories and condolences to share with his family may be directed to
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019