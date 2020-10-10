John C. PaszekJohn C. Paszek, age 92, of Toledo died on October 6, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on June 3, 1928 in Toledo to Lawrence and Veronica (Matecki) Paszek. John was a graduate of St. Adalbert's grade school, Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. He served his country in the U. S. Army from 1946 - 1948.John was employed as a product manager for Erie Tool & Supply Co. for 36 years, and then worked for Survey Research Co. for 14 years. His memberships included the Polish Roman Catholic Union, the Polish Falcons and the University of Toledo Alumni Association. He was also a very active and longtime member of Little Flower Catholic Church, where he was a Past President of the Church Parish Council, a member of the Little Flower Men's Club, the Little Flower Bingo Committee for 36 years, was a former CCD teacher and Sunday Collection Counter. John loved to sing and was a member of the Little Flower Catholic Church Choir, the Toledo Civic Singers, the Polish American Chorale Group and the Christian Festival Choir.John enjoyed gatherings with his family, going to the market on Saturday mornings, trips out to the farm and trips to the casino.Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. in 2013. Surviving are his children, Connie (Ernie) Perry, Cathy (Brad) Hagemeyer, Caroline (John) Wetter, Tony (Karen) Paszek and Andy (Heidi) Paszek; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and special extras.The family will receive friends on Sunday October 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. in Little Flower Catholic Church 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, OH. 43615 and will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook and Youtube pages.Memorial donations are suggested to the Little Flower Building Fund, St. Vincent de Paul Society or Men's Club.A celebration of life will be celebrated in larger fashion once the pandemic restrictions ease.