1/1
John C. Paszek
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Paszek

John C. Paszek, age 92, of Toledo died on October 6, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on June 3, 1928 in Toledo to Lawrence and Veronica (Matecki) Paszek. John was a graduate of St. Adalbert's grade school, Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. He served his country in the U. S. Army from 1946 - 1948.

John was employed as a product manager for Erie Tool & Supply Co. for 36 years, and then worked for Survey Research Co. for 14 years. His memberships included the Polish Roman Catholic Union, the Polish Falcons and the University of Toledo Alumni Association. He was also a very active and longtime member of Little Flower Catholic Church, where he was a Past President of the Church Parish Council, a member of the Little Flower Men's Club, the Little Flower Bingo Committee for 36 years, was a former CCD teacher and Sunday Collection Counter. John loved to sing and was a member of the Little Flower Catholic Church Choir, the Toledo Civic Singers, the Polish American Chorale Group and the Christian Festival Choir.

John enjoyed gatherings with his family, going to the market on Saturday mornings, trips out to the farm and trips to the casino.

Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. in 2013. Surviving are his children, Connie (Ernie) Perry, Cathy (Brad) Hagemeyer, Caroline (John) Wetter, Tony (Karen) Paszek and Andy (Heidi) Paszek; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and special extras.

The family will receive friends on Sunday October 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. in Little Flower Catholic Church 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, OH. 43615 and will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook and Youtube pages.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Little Flower Building Fund, St. Vincent de Paul Society or Men's Club.

A celebration of life will be celebrated in larger fashion once the pandemic restrictions ease.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimberly Wiatr
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved