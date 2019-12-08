Home

John C. Rider


1939 - 2019
John C. Rider Obituary
John C. Rider

John C. Rider, 80, husband of Carol (Staszak) and father of 2 daughters, Diana (Dennis) McVey and Crystal Stephenson, died November 24, 2019, at Heritage Village, Waterville. Born in Sidney, Ohio on October 27, 1939 to Ivan and L. Lois (Mees) Rider, sister Jean Fout, all deceased. John had 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

John loved bicycling and photography. He had many careers–Methodist minister, social worker, maintenance manager, tutor and volunteer. Burial is at Resurrection Cemetery in Toledo. There will be no memorial service at this time. Condolences may be left at Caring Cremation.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
