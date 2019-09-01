The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shorty's Back 40
5215 Monroe St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Schmidt


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Schmidt Obituary
John C. Schmidt

John C. Schmidt, 66, of Toledo passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1953 to John Clayton and Elizabeth Ann (Biddle) Schmidt.

John was a 1971 graduate of Whitmer High School, where he met his future wife, Suzanne Lockard. He loved golf and was a Ranger at two local golf courses. In his spare time he enjoyed photography, bicycling, and computers. John treasured the time he spent with his daughters and was involved, coaching their softball teams, being on the PTO and volunteering at McGregor Elementary. He took pride in his 35 years of sobriety. He had a love for the Three Stooges, Star Trek and Root Beer. John will be remembered as a family man who had a great sense of humor and his never ending dad jokes.

Surviving is his wife, Suzanne Schmidt; daughters, Lindsey (Matt) Provchy, Jillian (Steve) Schell; grandchildren, Lainey Schell and Adam Provchy; in-laws, Randy (Kathy), Cindy (Greg), Tony (Nancy); beloved Mother-in-law, June Reinbolt; cousin and friend, Mary Lou Baker; and brother, Jeff (Debbie) Schmidt; and many other nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents.

Join us in a Celebration of Life at Shorty's Back 40, 5215 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43613 on Saturday, September 14 from 12-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now