John C. Schmidt
John C. Schmidt, 66, of Toledo passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1953 to John Clayton and Elizabeth Ann (Biddle) Schmidt.
John was a 1971 graduate of Whitmer High School, where he met his future wife, Suzanne Lockard. He loved golf and was a Ranger at two local golf courses. In his spare time he enjoyed photography, bicycling, and computers. John treasured the time he spent with his daughters and was involved, coaching their softball teams, being on the PTO and volunteering at McGregor Elementary. He took pride in his 35 years of sobriety. He had a love for the Three Stooges, Star Trek and Root Beer. John will be remembered as a family man who had a great sense of humor and his never ending dad jokes.
Surviving is his wife, Suzanne Schmidt; daughters, Lindsey (Matt) Provchy, Jillian (Steve) Schell; grandchildren, Lainey Schell and Adam Provchy; in-laws, Randy (Kathy), Cindy (Greg), Tony (Nancy); beloved Mother-in-law, June Reinbolt; cousin and friend, Mary Lou Baker; and brother, Jeff (Debbie) Schmidt; and many other nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents.
Join us in a Celebration of Life at Shorty's Back 40, 5215 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43613 on Saturday, September 14 from 12-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019