|
|
(News story) John C. Sinkovic, who came of age under the tutelage of the Grey Nuns at the hospital they founded, St. Vincent, where he worked in radiology for 50 years and volunteered another quarter-century, died Monday in Heartland of Perrysburg. He was 91.
He was in declining health after he fell and broke a hip on Dec. 9, his son Dale Sinkovic said.
For decades, Mr. Sinkovic pursued outdoor activities - hunting, fishing, kayaking, hiking, diving. He continued to attend meetings of the Toledo Submariners dive club. He was a stalwart of the Mudjaw Bowman Archery Club on Benore Road, serving as president from 1979-86 and in 1991 and 1992. The main space at the club was renamed last year as John C. Sinkovic Hall.
"Time is too short for me to accomplish half the things I want to do," Mr. Sinkovic told The Blade's Millie Benson in 2001.
Steve Pollick, retired Blade outdoors editor, wrote in an online condolence that Mr. Sinkovic "was a fine and rugged outdoorsman with whom I enjoyed the sharing of hunting and fishing and camping and kayaking stories over many years, from Alaska and northern Canada to the Everglades.
"I deeply admired his skills and spirit and enjoyed the campfire conversations. And as Chief Mudjaw he was the guiding light of a terrific band of archers and hunters for whom the bow and arrow and the quest for deer and bear are heart and soul," Mr. Pollick wrote.
Mr. Sinkovic was administrative head of radiology at what is now Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, retiring in 1993. He oversaw ancillary services spread over several hospital departments and supervised 100 employees.
"I always say I mopped my way to an administrative position," Mr. Sinkovic said in 2001.
For his service, St. Vincent gave him an excursion to Kenya - a photo safari. He'd already taken thousands of pictures over his many adventures. He received a journey to Alaska after 40 years.
He was about a month away from his 15th birthday in 1943 when he started at St. Vincent. Service in World War II left the hospital in need of workers, and the Grey Nuns - formally the Sisters of Charity of Montreal - were happy to have his help, along with other teenage students.
In the X-ray department, Sister St. Rene needed help cleaning. She noted his diligence and soon taught him how to mix chemicals to develop film in the darkroom. He was taking X-rays at age 17.
A 1948 graduate of Woodward High School, he became registered as a radiology technician without formal schooling, he told The Blade in 1983. He became chief X-ray technician of St. Vincent in 1950 and was local representative of the American Society of X-Ray Technicians. He won several awards in the 1950s for "best exhibit" at the annual meeting of the Ohio X-ray technicians society.
St. Vincent appointed him administrative head of radiology in 1971.
"He loved his job, the interaction with people," his son said. "He was an outgoing, gregarious person."
After returning from his retirement photo safari, Mr. Sinkovic signed up to volunteer at the hospital and was in active service for another 25 years. He delivered flowers to patients. He escorted patients or visitors around the hospital. He often wore a black vest festooned with angel pins. His guests got a pin as he left them at their destination.
He played Santa Claus during St. Vincent holiday gatherings and helped start an "ambassador" program to post volunteers at hospital entrances.
"He was very charming," said Sister Mary Thill, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania and a patient visitor. "Everybody seemed to know him. He definitely was an ambassador."
He was born July 27, 1928, to Virginia and Felix Sinkovic. He was a stateside veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a 1997 inductee to the Woodward Alumni Hall of Fame.
His son Richard A Sinkovic died Jan. 20, 1974.
Surviving are his sons, John W. and Dale A. Sinkovic; brother, Walter Sinkovic; sister, Joy Wonus; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends after 9 a.m. Saturday at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, where services will begin at noon. The family suggests tributes to Rosary Cathedral Parish, of which he was a member.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 18, 2020